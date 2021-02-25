On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Entertainment News

AP Week in Pictures, Middle East

By The Associated Press
February 25, 2021 10:14 am
< a min read
      

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan Region between Feb. 18-24, 2021.

This week’s selection includes scenes across the region, where Mother Nature painted swaths of Israel and Lebanon with snow, while a massive oil spill in Israel left a young whale beached and scores of sea creatures suffocated in black, sticky tar.

The gallery was curated by AP Middle East Deputy News Director for Photography & Storytelling Dusan Vranic and photographer Maya Alleruzzo.

Follow AP visual journalism:

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|23 Team Tour: Government Symposium
2|23 Transform 2021
2|23 Adobe Experience Makers DHS Workshop...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Crew of 27 Black Airmen from Travis Air Force Base flew a heritage flight honoring Tuskegee Airmen