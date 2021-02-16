On Air: This Just In
Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Entertainment News

Apple Books-Top-10

By The Associated Press
February 16, 2021 1:20 pm
< a min read
      

US Bestseller List – Paid Books

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)

1. Faithless in Death by J. D. Robb – 9781250272751 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

2. The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah – 9781250178626 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

3. It All Falls Down by Denise Grover Swank – 9781940562377 – (DGS)

4. Firefly Lane by Kristin Hannah – 9781429927840 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

5. If It’s Only Love by Lexi Ryan – No ISBN Available – (Ever After, LLC)

6. Blackout After Dark by Marie Force – 9781950654987 – (HTJB, Inc.)

7. Reckless Road by Christine Feehan – 9780593099872 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

8. The Vineyard at Painted Moon by Susan Mallery – 9781488077760 – (HQN Books)

9. Romancing Mister Bridgerton by Julia Quinn – 9780062424105 – (Avon)

10. Serpentine by Jonathan Kellerman – 9780525618560 – (Random House Publishing Group)

        Read more Entertainment News news.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Media News Technology News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|19 CMMC Lunch and Learn: CMMC’s Role in...
2|19 How to Scale your Bid & Proposal...
2|19 Government Contractor DCAA Timekeeping...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover makes landing