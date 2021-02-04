Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

On Air: Panel Discussions
By The Associated Press
February 4, 2021 12:46 pm
1 min read
      

1. “Just As I Am: A Memoir” by Cicely Tyson (HarperCollins)

2. “The Russian” by James Patterson and James O. Born (Little, Brown)

3. “Bridgerton: The Duke and I” by Julia Quinn (Avon)

4. “Bridgerton: The Viscount Who Loved Me” by Julia Quinn (Avon)

5. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama (Crown)

6. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear (Avery)

7. “Little Blue Truck’s Valentine” by Alice Schertle (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

8. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)

9. “Keep Sharp” by Sanjay Gupta (Simon & Schuster)

10. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)

11. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)

12. “Llama Llama I Love You” by Anna Dewdney (Viking Children’s)

13. “Bridgerton: Romancing Mister Bridgerton” by Julia Quinn (Avon)

14. “Bridgerton: An Offer from a Gentleman” by Julia Quinn (Avon)

15. “Cat Kid Comic Club” by Dav Pilkey (Scholastic)

16. “Bridgerton: When He Was Wicked” by Julia Quinn (Avon)

17. “Highland Treasure” by Lynsay Sands (Avon)

18. “The Four Agreements” by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen)

19. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” by V.E. Schwab (Tor)

20. “Prodigal Son” by Gregg Hurwitz (Metropolitan Books)

21. “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)

22. “Girl With No Job” by Claudia Oshry (Gallery Books)

23. “Happy Valentine’s Day, Mouse!” by Laura Numeroff and Felicia Bond (Balzer + Bray)

24. “Bridgerton: To Sir Phillip, With Love” by Julia Quinn (Avon)

25. “Nothing to Lose” by Lee Child (Delacorte)

