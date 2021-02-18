Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

On Air: Federal News Network program
By The Associated Press
February 18, 2021 12:42 pm
1. “Faithless in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s Press)

2. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press)

3. “Reckless Road” by Christine Feehan (Berkley)

4. “Firefly Lane” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Griffin)

5. “Keep Sharp” by Sanjay Gupta (Simon & Schuster)

6. “Walk in My Combat Boots” by James Patterson, Matt Eversmann with Christ Mooney (Little, Brown)

7. “Llama Llama I Love You” by Anna Dewdney (Viking Children’s)

8. “Bridgerton: The Viscount Who Loved Me” by Julia Quinn (Avon)

9. “The Four Agreements” by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen)

10. “The Sanatorium” by Sarah Pearse (Pamela Dorman Books)

11. “Rafael” by Laurell K. Hamilton (Berkley)

12. “Just As I Am: A Memoir” by Cicely Tyson (HarperCollins)

13. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama (Crown)

14. “Bridgerton: The Duke and I” by Julia Quinn (Avon)

15. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)

16. “The Russian” by James Patterson and James O. Born (Little, Brown)

17. “Blackout After Dark” by Marie Force (HJTB)

18. “Think Again” by Adam Grant (Viking)

19. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)

20. “Unmasked” by Andy Ngo (Center Street)

21. “Cat Kid Comic Club” by Dav Pilkey (Scholastic)

22. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)

23. “I Love You to the Moon and Back” by Amelia Hepworth (Tiger Tales)

24. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear (Avery)

25. “Fortune Funhouse” by Jana DeLeon (J&R Publishing)

