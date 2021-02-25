Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

Trending:
By The Associated Press
February 25, 2021 12:45 pm
1 min read
      

1. “A Court of Silver Flames” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

2. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press)

3. “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster” by Bill Gates (Knopf)

4. “Firefly Lane” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Griffin)

5. “Relentless” by Mark Greaney (Berkley)

6. “Just As I Am: A Memoir” by Cicely Tyson (HarperCollins)

7. “Bridgerton: The Duke and I” by Julia Quinn (Avon)

8. “Missing and Endangered” by J.A. Jance (William Morrow)

9. “The Sum of Us” by Heather McGhee (One World)

10. “Walk in My Combat Boots” by James Patterson, Matt Eversmann with Christ Mooney (Little, Brown)

11. “I Love You to the Moon and Back” by Amelia Hepworth (Tiger Tales)

12. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

13. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)

14. “Keep Sharp” by Sanjay Gupta (Simon & Schuster)

15. “The Sanatorium” by Sarah Pearse (Pamela Dorman Books)

16. “We Were Liars” by E. Lockhart (Ember)

17. “Winning the War in Your Mind” by Craig Groeschel (Zondervan)

18. “Faithless in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s Press)

19. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)

20. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear (Avery)

21. “The Four Agreements” by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen)

22. “Bridgerton: The Viscount Who Loved Me” by Julia Quinn (Avon)

23. “The Russian” by James Patterson and James O. Born (Little, Brown)

24. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” by V.E. Schwab (Tor)

25. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama (Crown)

