Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Entertainment News

‘Better Call Saul’ to film final season soon in New Mexico

By The Associated Press
February 24, 2021 11:01 pm
< a min read
      

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — “Better Call Saul,” the prequel spinoff to the hugely successful series “Breaking Bad,” will begin production in New Mexico on its sixth and final season beginning in March.

White Turtle Casting officials told the Albuquerque Journal that production will begin in the second week of March and the agency is looking for stand-ins for the series.

Pre-production is currently underway, and the crew is being quarantined and tested for the upcoming start, the Journal reported Wednesday.

Production originally was set for March 2020, but it was moved because of the pandemic.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

There will be 13 episodes in the final season, although no air date has been confirmed.

“Better Call Saul” has been shot in New Mexico since 2015. The production has given nearly $178,000 to the state’s film programs.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Health News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|1 U.S. Army Information Systems...
3|1 TechNet Indo-Pacific
3|2 Analytics in a Day - Simpson Associates...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Fish and Wildlife Service cares for first-ever cloned American endangered species