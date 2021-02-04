On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Entertainment News

Complete list of nominees for the 27th SAG Awards

By The Associated Press
February 4, 2021 11:58 am
2 min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — List of nominees for the 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards:

MOVIES

Actor: Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”; Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”; Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”; Gary Oldman, “Mank”; Steven Yeun, “Minari.”

Female actor: Amy Adams, “Hillbilly Elegy”; Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”; Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”; Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”; Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman.”

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Executives from the state of Maryland, state of Ohio and the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators explore how motor vehicle bureaus are meeting the REAL ID challenge in this free webinar.

Supporting actor: Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”; Chadwick Boseman, “Da 5 Bloods”; Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”; Jared Leto, “The Little Things”; Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami”

Supporting female actor: Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”; Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”; Olvia Colman, “The Father”; Youn Yuh-jung, “Minari”; Helena Zengel, “news of the world.”

Cast: “Da 5 Bloods”; “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”; “Minari”; “One Night in Miami”; “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”

TELEVISION

Actor in a TV movie or miniseries: Bill Camp, “The Queen’s Gambit”; Daveed Diggs, “Hamilton”; Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”; Ethan Hawke, “The Good Lord Bird”; Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much is True.”

Female actor in a TV movie or miniseries: Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America”; Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You”; Nicole Kidman, “The Undoing”; Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”; Kerry Washington, “Little Fires Everywhere.”

Actor in a drama series: Jason Bateman, “Ozark”; Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”; Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”; Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”; Regé-Jean Page; “Bridgerton.”

Female actor in a drama series: Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”; Olivia Colman, “The Crown”; Emma Corrin, “The Crown”; Julia Garner, “Ozark” Laura Linney, “Ozark.”

        Read more Entertainment News news.

Actor in a comedy series: Nicolas Hoult, “The Great; Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”; Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”; Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”; Ramy Youssef, “Ramy.”

Female actor in a comedy series: Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”; Linda Cardellini, “Dead to Me”; Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”; Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”; Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek.”

Ensemble in a drama series: “Better Call Saul”; “Bridgerton”; “The Crown”; “Lovecraft Country”; “Ozark.”

Ensemble in a comedy series: “Dead to Me”; “The Flight Attendant”; “The Great”; “Schitt’s Creek”; “Ted Lasso.”

Television stunt ensemble: “The Boys”; “Cobra Kai”; “Lovecraft Country”; “The Mandalorian”; “Westworld.”

Film stunt ensemble: “Da 5 Bloods”; “Mulan”; “News of the World”; “The Trial of the Chicago 7”; “Wonder Woman 1984.”

___

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Online: http://www.sagawards.org/

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|3 Cisco Certified Network Associate...
2|8 Bootcamp - GSA Multiple Award Schedule...
2|9 2021 Administration Transition: Impacts...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Kathleen Hicks, first woman to serve as Deputy Secretary of Defense, arrives at Pentagon