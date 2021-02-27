Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Entertainment News

Fred Segal, LA celebrity fashion retailer, dead at 87

By The Associated Press
February 27, 2021 9:22 pm
1 min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fred Segal, a notable Los Angeles-based celebrity fashion retailer, died Thursday. He was 87.

Segal died from the complications of a stroke at a Santa Monica hospital, his publicist said Friday.

Segal “was an innovator, a forward thinker, a rule-breaker, a mentor to so many, such a lover of life and a humanitarian,” his family said in a statement obtained by the Hollywood Reporter. “Anyone who knew him felt his powerful energy. He worked his whole life to have self-love and to teach all of us to love one another.”

His company’s website counts the Beatles, Diana Ross, Elvis Presley and Farrah Fawcett as his earliest fans.

        Insight by Apptio: Learn how the SEC will utilize a new IT cost manager to review and analyze the agency’s spending on cloud services on a day-by-day basis in this free webinar.

Segal opened his first shop in West Hollywood in 1961, where he sold denim jeans and flannel and velvet ensembles, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The Hollywood Reporter said Segal’s ivy-covered location in West Hollywood became a celebrity hotspot over the years and was featured prominently in the 1995 classic teen comedy film “Clueless.”

“Lucy! Where’s my white collarless shirt from Fred Segal?” Alicia Silverstone’s Cher says.

The Hollywood Reporter said it was not uncommon to see actress Cameron Diaz or other major stars like Jennifer Aniston perusing the shops at Fred Segal or dining at its restaurant.

He is survived by his wife, five children and two stepchildren.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|2 Microsoft Ignite
3|4 Protecting Federal Mobile App Supply...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday