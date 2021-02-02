On Air: What's Working In Washington
Golden Globes to be held bicoastally, with Fey in New York

By JAKE COYLE
February 2, 2021 9:55 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — The 78th Golden Globes will for the first time be held bicoastally, with Tina Fey live in New York and Amy Poehler in Beverly Hills, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association said Tuesday, as the annual Hollywood ceremony adapts to the pandemic.

Fey and Poehler, who previously hosted the Globes together, had previously been set to emcee again. This time, though, they will do so from across the country from one another. Fey will host from New York’s Rainbow Room, while Poehler will be at the Globes’ usual home, the Beverly Hilton. It’s expected that nominees will be appear from locations around the world.

On Wednesday morning, Globes nominations will be announce d. The telecast, on NBC, has already been postponed about two months due to the pandemic and the Academy Awards’ delayed timetable. The Globes are scheduled to take place Feb. 28.

