Grand jury indicts suspect in killing of actor Eddie Hassell

By The Associated Press
February 4, 2021 2:27 pm
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (AP) — A grand jury has indicted an 18-year-old on a capital murder charge in the killing of actor Eddie Hassell during a carjacking in suburban Dallas.

D’Jon Antone, who lives in Dallas, was indicted Wednesday, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported. Antone was arrested in November, just days after Hassell was fatally shot in Grand Prairie.

Hassell, who was born in Corsicana, was known for his roles in the NBC show “Surface” and the 2010 film “The Kids Are All Right.” Hassell was living in Waco but had been staying with a woman at an apartment in Grand Prairie, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

According to surveillance video and witness interviews, Hassell had left the apartment to go to the woman’s car. Detectives determined Antone shot Hassell and stole the car.

