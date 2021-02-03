Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Entertainment News

Public viewing for Cicely Tyson at famed Harlem church

By The Associated Press
February 3, 2021 10:43 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — People wishing to pay their final respects to legendary actor Cicely Tyson will get a chance during a public viewing at a famed Manhattan church.

The viewing for the actor, who died last week at age 96, will be held on Monday, Feb. 15, at Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem, according to a statement by her family through her manager Larry Thompson.

The viewing will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and COVID-19 protocols will be in place, with masks and social distancing requirements. No photographs will be allowed, according to the statement.

Tyson’s passing brought out a flood of accolades for the pioneer, who won two Emmys for playing the 110-year-old former slave in the 1974 television drama “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman.” A younger generation of moviegoers saw her in the 2011 movie, “The Help.”

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Executives from the state of Maryland, state of Ohio and the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators explore how motor vehicle bureaus are meeting the REAL ID challenge in this free webinar.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the date of the public viewing is Feb. 15, not Feb. 8.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Health News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|2 USCENTCOM Virtual Data Symposium
2|2 Legal Week 2021
2|2 Oracle Communications SD-WAN Boot Camp
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Coast Guard Cutter Richard Snyder crew partnered with Pine Knoll Shores Aquarium to release rescued turtles