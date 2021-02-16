On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

By The Associated Press
February 16, 2021 4:07 pm
1 min read
      

Audible best-sellers for the week ending February 12th:

Nonfiction

1. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

2. A Promised Land by Barack Obama, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

3. Think Again by Adam Grant, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

4. How to Train Your Mind by Chris Bailey, narrated by the author (Audible Originals)

5. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

6. Can’t Hurt Me by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)

7. Unmasked by Andy Ngo, narrated by Cecil Harold (Center Street)

8. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

9. Unf–k Your Brain by Faith G. Harper, PhD, LPC-S, ACS, ACN, narrated by the author (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

10. Caste by Isabel Wilkerson, narrated by Robin Miles (Random House Audio)

Fiction

1. Faithless in Death by J.D. Robb, narrated by Susan Ericksen (Macmillan Audio)

2. The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah, narrated by Julia Whelan (Macmillan Audio)

3. Firefly Lane by Kristin Hannah, narrated by Susan Ericksen (Brilliance Audio)

4. A Stich in Time by Kelley Armstrong, narrated by Samantha Brentmoor (K.L.A. Fricke Inc.)

5. The Viscount Who Loved Me by Julia Quinn, narrated by Rosalyn Landor (Recorded Books)

6. 1984 by George Orwell, narrated by Simon Prebble (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

7. When We Believed in Mermaids by Barbara O’Neal, narrated by Sarah Naughton and Katherine Littrell (Brilliance Audio)

8. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig, narrated by Carey Mulligan (Penguin Audio)

9. Romancing Mister Bridgerton by Julia Quinn, narrated by Rosalyn Landor (Recorded Books)

10. An Offer from a Gentleman by Julia Quinn, narrated by Rosalyn Landor (Recorded Books)

