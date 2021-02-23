Trending:
The top 10 movies on the Apple Store

By The Associated Press
February 23, 2021 11:53 am
Movies US charts:

1. Monster Hunter

2. Greenland

3. Tenet

4. Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar

5. The Croods: A New Age

6. Let Him Go

7. The Swordsman

8. Buddy Games

9. Silk Road

10. Shadow in the Cloud

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. Blithe Spirit

2. Promising Young Woman

3. The Dissident

4. Willy’s Wonderland

5. Tomato Red: Blood Money

6. MLKFBI

7. Cowboys

8. Billie (2020)

9. Sator

10. Black Swan

