On Feb. 6, 1943, a Los Angeles jury acquitted actor Errol Flynn of three counts of statutory rape.

In 1970, “Instant Karma” by John Lennon was released as a single.

In 1989, actor Todd Bridges was ordered held without bond on an attempted murder charge. He pleaded not guilty in connection with a shooting.

In 1990, singer Billy Idol shattered a leg and broke an arm when his motorcycle hit a car in Los Angeles. Police said Idol ran a stop sign and wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

In 1991, actor Danny Thomas died after suffering a heart attack at his Los Angeles home. He was 79. He was buried in Memphis, Tennessee, a few days later.

In 1995, rapper Tupac Shakur (TOO’-pak shah-KOOR’) was sentenced to prison on a sexual assault charge.

In 1998, singer-guitarist Carl Wilson of the Beach Boys died of complications from lung cancer in Los Angeles. He was 51.

Also in 1998, singer Falco was killed in a traffic accident in the Dominican Republic. He was 40. Falco was probably best known for his song “Rock Me Amadeus.”

In 2003, ABC aired the British documentary, “Living With Michael Jackson.” Jackson’s comments about allowing kids to spend the night in his bedroom prompted authorities to look into his relationships with children. Jackson was arrested the following November on child molestation charges.

In 2011, singer Christina Aguilera botched the words to the national anthem before the Super Bowl. She said she got lost in the moment.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Mamie Van Doren is 90. Actor Mike Farrell is 82. NBC news anchorman Tom Brokaw is 81. Actor Gayle Hunnicutt is 78. Singer Fabian is 78. Actor Michael Tucker (“L.A. Law”) is 76. Actor Jon Walmsley (“The Waltons”) is 65. Actor-director Robert Townsend (“The Parent ‘Hood”) is 64. Actor Kathy Najimy (“Veronica’s Closet,” ″King of the Hill”) is 64. Drummer Simon Phillips of Toto is 64. Actor Barry Miller (“Saturday Night Fever,” ″Fame”) is 63. Actor Megan Gallagher (“Millennium”) is 61. Country singer Richie McDonald of Lonestar is 59. Vocalist Axl Rose of Guns N’ Roses is 59. Singer Rick Astley is 55. Bassist Tim Brown of the Boo Radleys is 52. TV host Amy Robach (“Good Morning America”) is 48. Actor Josh Stewart (“Criminal Minds,” ″Third Watch”) is 44. Actor Ben Lawson (“Designated Survivor”) is 41. Actor Crystal Reed (“Teen Wolf”) is 36. Actor Anna Diop (AH’-nah ZHOHP) (“24: Legacy”) is 33. Singer Tinashe (tee-NAH’-shay) is 28.

