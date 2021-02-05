On Feb. 5, 1940, Glenn Miller and his orchestra recorded “Tuxedo Junction” for RCA Victor’s Bluebird label.

In 1957, Bill Haley and His Comets were mobbed by fans when they arrived in London for a tour.

In 1972, Paul Simon released his first solo single following his breakup with Art Garfunkel. The song, “Mother and Child Reunion,” became a top five hit.

In 1992, a blues band accompanied Willie Dixon’s funeral procession in Chicago. Dixon died of heart failure about a week earlier.

In 1996, actor Elizabeth Taylor filed for divorce from her seventh husband, Larry Fortensky, citing irreconcilable differences. They were married five years.

In 2001, actors Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman announced their separation after eleven years of marriage.

In 2020, Actor Kirk Douglas died at his home in Beverly Hills, California, at the age of 103.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Stuart Damon is 84. Singer-songwriter Barrett Strong is 80. Actor David Selby (“Dark Shadows,” ″Falcon Crest”) is 80. Singer Al Kooper (Blood, Sweat and Tears) is 77. Actor Charlotte Rampling is 75. Actor Barbara Hershey is 73. Actor-director-comedian Christopher Guest is 73. Actor Tom Wilkinson (“Selma”) is 73. Actor-comedian Tim Meadows (“Saturday Night Live”) is 60. Actor Jennifer Jason Leigh is 59. Actor Laura Linney is 57. Bassist Duff McKagan of Velvet Revolver (and Guns N’ Roses) is 57. Actor Chris Parnell is 54. Singer Chris Barron of the Spin Doctors is 54. Singer Bobby Brown is 52. Actor Michael Sheen (“Masters of Sex,” ″Frost/Nixon,” ″Twilight” films) is 52. Actor David Chisum (“Black Box,” ″One Life to Live”) is 51. Country singer Sara Evans is 50. Country singer Tyler Farr is 37. Keyboardist Mark Shusterman of Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats is 36. Actor Darren Criss (“Glee”) is 34. Actor Henry Golding (“Crazy Rich Asians”) is 34. Keyboardist Kyle Simmons of Bastille is 33. Actor Jeremy Sumpter (“Friday Night Lights,” ″Peter Pan”) is 32. Drummer Graham Sierota (sih-ROH’-tah) of Echosmith is 22.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.