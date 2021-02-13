On Feb. 13, 1961, Frank Sinatra unveiled his own record label, Reprise. Sinatra did not have a very high opinion of rock music, but the label would release recordings by The Beach Boys, Jimi Hendrix and The Kinks.

In 1972, Led Zeppelin had to cancel a concert in Singapore after authorities would not let the group off the plane because of their long hair.

In 1982, a 300-pound marker on the grave of Lynyrd Skynyrd singer Ronnie Van Zant was stolen from an Orange Park, Florida, cemetery. Police found it two weeks later in a dry riverbed.

In 1991, a helicopter carrying actor Kirk Douglas collided with a stunt plane over an airport in California. Douglas suffered cuts and bruises. Two people on the plane were killed.

In 1997, Michael Jackson and then-wife Debbie Rowe became parents to a son named Prince.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Kim Novak is 88. Actor George Segal (“Just Shoot Me”) is 87. Actor Bo Svenson (“Walking Tall”) is 80. Actor Stockard Channing is 77. Talk show host Jerry Springer is 77. Singer Peter Gabriel is 71. Actor David Naughton is 70. Bassist Peter Hook of New Order and Joy Division is 65. Actor Matt Salinger is 61. Singer Henry Rollins is 60. Actor Neal McDonough (“Boomtown”) is 55. Singer Freedom Williams (C & C Music Factory) is 55. Actor Kelly Hu (“Martial Law”) is 53. Singer Matt Berninger of The National is 50. Bassist Todd Harrell (3 Doors Down) is 49. Drummer Scott Thomas of Parmalee is 48. Singer Feist is 45. MC Natalie Stewart of Floetry is 42. Actor Mena Suvari (MEE’-nuh soo-VAHR’-ee) is 42.

