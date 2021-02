By The Associated Press

On Feb. 12, 1924, George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue” premiered in New York.

In 1940, the radio play “The Adventures of Superman” began airing on the Mutual Network.

In 1956, Screamin’ Jay Hawkins recorded “I Put A Spell On You” in New York City.

In 1957, The Coasters recorded “Young Blood,” which became the group’s first big hit.

In 1961, “Shop Around” by The Miracles became the first million-seller for Motown Records.

In 1967, police raided the English country home of Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards in a search for drugs. Singer Mick Jagger was there at the time. They were charged three months later.

In 1977, The Police recorded their first single, “Fall Out.”

In 1968, Jimi Hendrix returned home to Seattle to perform a free show for local high school students.

In 1983, Eubie Blake, who wrote such songs as “I’m Just Wild About Harry” and “Memories of You,” died in Brooklyn, New York, five days after turning 100.

In 1990, M.C. Hammer released “Please Hammer Don’t Hurt ‘Em,” featuring the hit single, “U Can’t Touch This.”

In 1993, talk show host Joan Rivers swapped jobs with one of her viewers and worked as a flight attendant on a flight from New York to Pittsburgh. She spilled a drink on a passenger.

In 2000, “Peanuts” cartoonist Charles Schulz died at his home in San Francisco after battling colon cancer. He was 77. He died the day before his last “Peanuts” strip was published.

In 2017, singer Al Jarreau died in a Los Angeles hospital just days after announcing he was retiring from touring because of exhaustion. He was 76.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Joe Don Baker is 85. Country singer Moe Bandy is 77. Actor Maud Adams (“Octopussy”) is 76. Actor Cliff DeYoung is 75. Actor Michael Ironside is 71. Guitarist Steve Hackett (Genesis) is 71. Singer Michael McDonald (Doobie Brothers) is 69. Actor Joanna Kerns is 68. Actor Zach Grenier (gren-YAY’) (“The Good Wife,” ″Deadwood”) is 67. Actor-talk show host Arsenio Hall is 65. Actor John Michael Higgins (“Raising the Bar,” ″A Mighty Wind”) is 58. Actor Raphael Sbarge (“Once Upon A Time”) is 57. Actor Josh Brolin (“True Grit,” ″No Country For Old Men”) is 53. Singer Chynna Phillips of Wilson Phillips is 53. Bassist Jim Creeggan of Barenaked Ladies is 51. Keyboardist Keri Lewis of Mint Condition is 50. Actor Jesse Spencer (“House”) is 42. Rapper Gucci Mane is 41. Actor Sarah Lancaster (“Chuck”) is 41. Actor Christina Ricci is 41. Actor Jennifer Stone (“Wizards of Waverly Place”) is 28. Actor Baylie and Rylie Cregut (“Raising Hope”) are 11.

