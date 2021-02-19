On Feb. 19, 1958, The Miracles released their first single, “Got A Job,” an answer song for The Silhouette’s “Get A Job.”

In 1972, Paul McCartney and Wings released “Give Ireland Back to the Irish,” a commentary about the Britain-Ireland conflict. It was banned by the BBC, but still reached the top 20 in England.

In 1974, Dick Clark staged the first American Music Awards as an alternative to the industry-dominated Grammy Awards. The winners of the American Music Awards are determined by the votes of music fans. “Tie A Yellow Ribbon” by Tony Orlando and Dawn won for favorite pop single that year.

In 1980, AC/DC vocalist Bon Scott died after choking on his vomit after an all-night drinking binge in London. He was 33. His death came just months after the band scored its first North American success with the album “Highway to Hell.”

In 1981, a New York Supreme Court judge ruled George Harrison “subconsciously plagiarized” the song “He’s So Fine” by The Chiffons for his hit, “My Sweet Lord.” Harrison was ordered to pay $587,000.

In 1995, Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee married actor Pamela Anderson of the TV show “Baywatch” four days after they met. The wedding was on a beach in Cancun, and the bride wore white — a bikini. Lee and Anderson divorced in 1998.

In 1996, London police arrested singer Jarvis Cocker of Pulp for allegedly attacking three children performing with Michael Jackson at the Brit Awards. Cocker admitted he walked on stage but denied he touched any children.

In 1997, the Trinity Broadcasting Network canceled Pat Boone’s “GospelAmerica” show after viewers complained about Boone’s appearance on the American Music Awards. He had been promoting his “In a Metal Mood” album by wearing a dog collar and black leather. The show was later reinstated.

Also in 1997, a judge in New York dismissed a $7 million lawsuit a fan filed against Motley Crue for hearing loss suffered at one of their concerts. The judge said the fan knew the concert would be loud going into it.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Carlin Glynn (“Sixteen Candles”) is 81. Singer Smokey Robinson is 81. Singer Lou Christie is 78. Actor Michael Nader (“All My Children”) is 76. Guitarist Tony Iommi (eye-OH’-mee) of Black Sabbath is 73. Actor Stephen Nichols (“The Young and the Restless”) is 70. Actor Jeff Daniels is 66. Singer-guitarist Dave Wakeling (General Public, English Beat) is 65. Talk show host Lorianne Crook is 64. Actor Leslie David Baker (“The Office”) is 63. Singer Seal is 58.. Actor Jessica Tuck (“True Blood”) is 58. Drummer Jon Fishman of Phish is 56. Actor Justine Bateman is 55. Actor Benicio Del Toro is 54. Actor Bellamy Young (“Scandal”) is 51. Drummer Daniel Adair of Nickelback (and formerly of 3 Doors Down) is 46. Singer-actor Haylie Duff (“Napoleon Dynamite”) is 36. Guitarist Seth Morrison of Skillet is 33. Actor Victoria Justice (“Victorious”) is 28. Actor David (dah-VEED’) Mazouz (“Gotham”) is 20. Actor Millie Bobby Brown (“Stranger Things”) is 17.

