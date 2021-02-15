On Feb. 15, 1941, Duke Ellington recorded “Take the A Train” with his big band. It became the orchestra’s theme song.

In 1950, Disney released the movie “Cinderella.”

In 1961, Jackie Wilson was shot twice by Juanita Jones as he answered the door of his apartment in New York. Jones had told police she had intended to kill herself if Wilson rejected her. Wilson spent 21 days in a coma.

In 1964, for the first time one act had five songs on Billboard’s Hot 100 list. It was The Beatles, with “I Want To Hold Your Hand,” ″I Saw Her Standing There,” ″She Loves You,” ″Please, Please Me” and “My Bonnie.”

In 1965, singer Nat “King” Cole died of lung cancer in Santa Monica, California. He was 46.

In 1971, Pink Floyd released their “Dark Side of the Moon” album.

In 1984, Broadway singer and actress Ethel Merman died at the age of 76.

In 2000, Darva Conger married Rick Rockwell on the Fox TV show “Who Wants To Marry A Multimillionaire” after he selected her from a number of contestants. Fox later learned an ex-girlfriend accused Rockwell of hitting her, and Conger asked for an annulment less than a week later.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Claire Bloom is 90. Songwriter Brian Holland (Holland-Dozier-Holland) is 80. Drummer Mick Avory of The Kinks is 77. Jazz saxophonist Henry Threadgill is 77. Actor Marisa Berenson (“Barry Lyndon”) is 74. Actor Jane Seymour is 70. Singer Melissa Manchester is 70. Actor Lynn Whitfield (“Madea’s Family Reunion”) is 68. Cartoonist Matt Groening (GRAY’-ning) (“The Simpsons”) is 67. Model Janice Dickinson is 66. Actor Christopher McDonald (“Harry’s Law,” “Family Law”) is 66. Singer Ali Campbell (UB40) is 62. Actor Joseph R. Gannascoli (“The Sopranos”) is 62. Bassist Mikey Craig of Culture Club is 61. Actor Steven Michael Quezada (“Breaking Bad”) is 58. Country singer Michael Reynolds of Pinmonkey is 57. Actor Michael Easton (“General Hospital”) is 54. Actor Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) is 50. Actor Renee O’Connor (“Xena: Warrior Princess”) is 50. Actor Sarah Wynter (“24″) is 48. Singer Brandon Boyd of Incubus is 45. Drummer Ronnie Vannucci of The Killers is 45. Singer-guitarist Adam Granduciel (GRAN’-doo-seel) of The War On Drugs is 42. Singer Conor Oberst of Bright Eyes is 41. Guitarist Gary Clark Junior is 37. Actor Natalie Morales (“The Grinder,” ″90210″) is 36. Actor Amber Riley (“Glee”) is 35. Rapper Megan Thee Stallion is 26. Actor Zach Gordon (“Diary of a Wimpy Kid” films) is 23.

