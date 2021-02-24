On Feb. 24, 1976, The Eagles’ “Greatest Hits” album became the first album in the U.S. to be certified platinum, for at least one million copies sold. The new award was conceived because high sales meant too many artists were winning gold records.

In 1979, the Sex Pistols release the album “The Great Rock N’ Roll Swindle.”

In 1988, Alice Cooper announced he was running for governor of Arizona.

In 1990, singer Johnny Ray died at a Los Angeles hospital of liver failure. He was 63. He’s known for his double-sided hit “Cry” and “The Little White Cloud That Cried.”

In 1991, country star Webb Pierce died. He was 65. On that same day, comedian George Gobel died at a southern California hospital at the age of 71. Gobel is probably best known as a regular on the “Hollywood Squares” game show.

In 1992, actor Tracy Gold went back to work on the set of the TV sitcom “Growing Pains.” She had left the show to battle anorexia.

Also in 1992, singer Kurt Cobain of Nirvana married singer Courtney Love of Hole in Hawaii.

In 1993, Eric Clapton won six Grammy Awards, including song and record of the year for “Tears In Heaven,” the song inspired by his late son Conor, a 4 ½-year-old who fell out the window of a 53rd floor apartment in 1991.

In 1994, comedian Garrett Morris was shot and critically wounded during a robbery attempt in Los Angeles.

In 1998, drummer Tommy Lee of Motley Crue was arrested for kicking his wife, actor Pamela Anderson Lee. She filed for divorce. He eventually served four months in prison.

Also in 1998, comedian Henny Youngman died of complications from the flu. He was 91. He was known as the king of the one-liners, including “Take my wife, please.”

Also in 1998, Elton John was knighted.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Dominic Chianese (kee-uh-NAY’-see) (“Boardwalk Empire,” ″The Sopranos”) is 90. Singer Joanie Sommers is 80. Actor Jenny O’Hara (“Transparent,” ″The Mindy Project”) is 79. Actor Barry Bostwick is 76. Singer-producer Rupert Holmes is 74. Actor Edward James Olmos is 74. Musician George Thorogood is 71. Actor Debra Jo Rupp (“That ’70s Show”) is 70. Actor Helen Shaver (“The Color of Money”) is 70. News correspondent Paula Zahn is 65. Country singer Sammy Kershaw is 63. Actor Mark Moses (“Desperate Housewives”) is 63. Actor Beth Broderick (“Sabrina, The Teenage Witch”) is 62. Actor Emilio Rivera (“Mayans M.C.”) is 60. Singer Michelle Shocked is 59. Actor Billy Zane is 55. Actor Bonnie Somerville (“NYPD Blue”) is 47. Jazz saxophonist Jimmy Greene is 46. Singer Brandon Brown of Mista is 38. Drummer Matt McGinley of Gym Class Heroes is 38. Actor Wilson Bethel (“Hart of Dixie”) is 37. Actor Alexander Koch (KOHK) (“Under the Dome”) is 33. Actor Daniel Kaluuya (kah-LOO’-yah) (“Black Panther,” ″Get Out”) is 32. Rapper-actor O’Shea Jackson Junior (“Straight Outta Compton”) is 30.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.