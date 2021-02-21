On Feb. 21, 1985, Whitney Houston released her self-titled debut album.

In 1990, Milli Vanilli won the Grammy for best new artist. The duo later gave up the Grammy in connection with a lip-synching scandal.

In 1992, the Run-DMC rape trial ended abruptly in Cleveland when the judge threw out the case. The woman who accused Joseph Simmons, known as Run, of raping her admitted she had no evidence to support her claim.

In 1995, Bruce Springsteen performed live with the E Street Band for the first time in seven years.

In 2019, musician Peter Tork of The Monkees died in Connecticut from a rare cancer of the salivary glands. He was 77.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Gary Lockwood (“2001: A Space Odyssey”) is 84. Actor-director Richard Beymer (“West Side Story,” “Twin Peaks”) is 80. Actor Peter McEnery is 81. Record company executive David Geffen is 78. Actor Tyne Daly is 75. Actor Anthony Daniels (C3P0 in “Star Wars” films) is 75. Keyboardist Jerry Harrison (Talking Heads) is 72. Actor Christine Ebersole is 68. Actor William Petersen (“C.S.I.”) is 68. Actor Kelsey Grammer is 66. Singer Mary Chapin Carpenter is 63. Actor Kim Coates (“Bad Blood,” “Sons of Anarchy”) is 63. Actor Jack Coleman (“Heroes”) is 63. Actor Christopher Atkins is 60. Actor William Baldwin is 58. Actor Aunjanue Ellis (“Quantico”) is 52. Country singer Eric Heatherly is 51. Bassist Eric Wilson (Sublime) is 51. Bassist Tad Kinchla of Blues Traveler is 48. Singer Rhiannon Giddens of Carolina Chocolate Drops is 44. Actor Tituss Burgess (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) is 42. Actor Jennifer Love Hewitt is 42. Comedian-director Jordan Peele of Key and Peele is 42. Actor Brendan Sexton the Third (“Boys Don’t Cry”) is 41. Opera/pop singer Charlotte Church is 35. Actor Ashley Greene (“Twilight”) is 34. Actor Elliot Page (formerly Ellen Page) (“Inception,” ″Juno”) is 34. Actor Corbin Bleu (“High School Musical,” ″Jump In!”) is 32. Actor Hayley Orrantia (or-AN’-tee-ah) (“The Goldbergs”/former contestant “The X Factor”) is 27. Actor Sophie Turner (“Game of Thrones”) is 25.

