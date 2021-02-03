Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Entertainment News

White dove that connected Prince to his fans dies at age 28

By The Associated Press
February 3, 2021 7:44 pm
< a min read
      

CHANHASSEN, Minn. (AP) — One of the original white doves that Prince kept at his iconic Paisley Park compound has died, officials at the rock legend’s mansion-turned-estate announced Wednesday.

The dove, a female named Divinity, lived to be 28 years old, surpassing the average lifespan of most doves. Paisley Park officials said her health had been declining and she died Tuesday.

Prince was 57 when he died of an accidental fentanyl overdose on April 21, 2016. Divinity remained at Paisley Park and could be seen during tours of his former estate.

“Divinity’s beautiful coo has welcomed visitors since Paisley Park first opened its gates to the public in October 2016,” Paisley Park Executive Director Alan Seiffert said in a statement. “She was one of the enduring links to Prince for thousands of fans. She will be missed.”

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Executives from the state of Maryland, state of Ohio and the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators explore how motor vehicle bureaus are meeting the REAL ID challenge in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|3 Cisco Certified Network Associate...
2|8 Bootcamp - GSA Multiple Award Schedule...
2|8 Salesforce Fundamentals for Nonprofits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Air Force Global Strike Command bombers perform the Super Bowl LV flyover