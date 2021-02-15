Trending:
Entertainment News

William McRaven adapts bestseller ‘Make Your Bed’ for kids

By The Associated Press
February 15, 2021 6:01 am
1 min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — The retired U.S. Navy admiral who directed the raid that killed Osama bin Laden is continuing his career as an author.

William McRaven is adapting his best-selling “Make Your Bed: Little Things That Can Change Your Life … And Maybe the World” for younger audiences. Little, Brown Books for Young Readers announced Monday that McRaven’s “Make Your Bed With Skipper the Seal” will come out Oct. 12.

“When my three children were young, I always took time to read to them,” McRaven said in a statement. “I found that stories of adventure and overcoming challenges helped shape their character and inspired them to be their very best. I hope that ‘Make Your Bed with Skipper the Seal’ is just such a book!”

McRaven, 65, led the U.S. Joint Special Operations Command in 2011 when a team of Navy SEALs killed bin Laden in Pakistan. He also led the 2009 rescue of Richard Phillips, a ship captain who was captured by Somali pirates and later portrayed by Tom Hanks in the 2013 movie “Captain Phillips.” McRaven, himself a former SEAL, retired from the Navy in 2014.

Financial terms for his new book were not disclosed. McRaven was represented by Robert Barnett, the Washington attorney whose other clients range from former President Barack Obama to novelist James Patterson.

