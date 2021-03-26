On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Beloved children’s author Beverly Cleary dies at 104

By HILLEL ITALIE
March 26, 2021 5:30 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Beloved children’s author Beverly Cleary, whose characters Ramona Quimby and Henry Huggins enthralled generations of youngsters, has died. She was 104.

Cleary’s publisher, HarperCollins, announced her death Friday. In a statement, the company said Cleary died in Carmel, California, her home since the 1960s, on Thursday. No cause of death was given.

Trained as a librarian, Cleary didn’t start writing books until her early 30s. Her first novel was 1950’s “Henry Huggins,” based on the children she grew up with in Portland, Oregon. Cleary wrote more than 30 books, which sold millions of copies.

        Insight by ServiceNow: USCIS and IRS reveal how COVID drove a new approach to digital transformation in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|22 GitLab Gives!
3|22 Automate Forward
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Bald eagle population soaring