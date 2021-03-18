Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
By The Associated Press
March 18, 2021 12:56 pm
1 min read
      

1. “The Code Breaker” by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster)

2. “Green Eggs and Ham” by Dr. Seuss (Random House)

3. “Everything Will Be Okay” by Dana Perino (Twelve)

4. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press)

5. “How to Do the Work” by Nicole LePera (HarperWave)

6. “Life After Death” by Sister Souljah (Atria/Emily Bestler Books)

7. “Later” by Stephen King (Hard Case Crime)

8. “The Cat in the Hat” by Dr. Seuss (Random House)

9. “Fast Ice” by Clive Cussler and Graham Brown (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

10. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

11. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” by Dr. Seuss (Random House)

12. “Dr. Seuss’s ABC” by Dr. Seuss (Random House Books for Young Readers)

13. “Fox in Socks” by Dr. Seuss (Random House Books for Young Readers)

14. “It’s Not Easy Being a Bunny” by Marilyn Sadler (Random House Books for Young Readers)

15. “The Rose Code” by Kate Quinn (William Morrow Paperbacks)

16. “How to Catch a Leprechaun” by Adam Wallace (Sourcebooks)

17. “Are You My Mother?” by P.D. Eastman (Random House Books for Young Readers)

18. “One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish” by Dr. Seuss (Random House)

19. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)

20. “2034” by Elliot Ackerman and James Stavridis (Penguin Press)

21. “Dark Sky” by C.J. Box (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

22. “Go Dog Go!” by P.D. Eastman (Random House Books for Young Readers)

23. “Hop on Pop” by Dr. Seuss (Random House Children’s Books)

24. “Beyond Order” by Jordan B. Peterson (Portfolio)

25. “Bridgerton: The Duke and I” by Julia Quinn (Avon)

