Celebrity birthdays for the week of April 4-10:

April 4: Actor Craig T. Nelson is 77. Actor Christine Lahti (“Chicago Hope”) is 71. Singer Steve Gatlin of the Gatlin Brothers is 70. Actor Mary-Margaret Humes (“Dawson’s Creek,” ″History of the World Part 1″) is 67. Writer-producer David E. Kelley (“Ally McBeal,” ″The Practice”) is 65. Actor Constance Shulman (“Orange Is the New Black”) is 63. Actor Hugo Weaving (“The Matrix,” ″Lord of the Rings”) is 61. Bassist Craig Adams (The Cult) is 59. Talk show host Graham Norton is 58. Comedian David Cross (“Arrested Development,” ″Mr. Show”) is 57. Actor Robert Downey Jr. is 56. Actor Nancy McKeon is 55. Country singer Clay Davidson is 50. Singer Josh Todd of Buckcherry is 50. Singer Jill Scott is 49. Bassist Magnus Sveningsson of The Cardigans is 49. Magician David Blaine is 48. Singer Kelly Price is 48. Singer Andre Dalyrimple of Soul for Real is 47. Guitarist Josh McSwain of Parmalee is 46. Actor James Roday (“Psych”) is 45. Actor Natasha Lyonne (“Orange Is the New Black,” ″American Pie”) is 42. Actor-comedian Eric Andre (“The Eric Andre Show”) is 38. Actor Amanda Righetti (“The Mentalist”) is 38. Actor-singer Jamie Lynn Spears (“Zoey 101″) is 30. Actor Daniela Bobadilla (“The Middle,” “Anger Management”) is 28. Singer Austin Mahone is 25.

April 5: Horror filmmaker Roger Corman is 95. Country singer Tommy Cash is 81. Actor Michael Moriarty (“Law and Order”) is 80. Singer Allan Clarke of The Hollies is 79. Actor Max Gail (“Sons and Daughters,” ″Barney Miller”) is 78. Actor Jane Asher is 75. Singer Agnetha Faltskog of Abba is 71. Actor Mitch Pileggi (“The X Files”) is 69. Singer Peter Case of The Plimsouls is 67. Rapper-actor Christopher “Kid” Reid of Kid ‘n Play (“House Party”) is 57. Guitarist Mike McCready of Pearl Jam is 55. Musician Paula Cole is 53. Actor Krista Allen (“Baywatch,” ″What About Brian”) is 50. Actor Victoria Hamilton (“The Crown”) is 50. Country singer Pat Green is 49. Rapper-producer Pharrell Williams is 48. Rapper Juicy J (Three 6 Mafia) is 46. Actor Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”) is 45. Singer-guitarist Mike Eli of The Eli Young Band is 40. Actor Hayley Atwell (“Marvel’s Agent Carter”) is 39. Actor Lily James (“Downton Abbey”) is 32.

April 6: Actor Billy Dee Williams is 84. Actor Roy Thinnes (“The Invaders”) is 83. Director Barry Levinson (“Rain Man,” “The Natural”) is 79. Actor John Ratzenberger (“Cheers”) is 74. Actor Patrika Darbo (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 73. Actor Marilu Henner (“Taxi,” ″Evening Shade”) is 69. Actor Michael Rooker (“Guardians of the Galaxy”) is 66. Guitarist Warren Haynes of Gov’t Mule is 61. Singer-guitarist Black Francis of The Pixies is 56. Actor Ari Meyers (“Kate & Ally”) is 52. Actor Paul Rudd is 52. Actor Jason Hervey (“The Wonder Years”) is 49. Bassist Markku Lappalainen (Hoobastank) is 48. Actor Zach Braff (“Scrubs”) is 46. Actor Joel Garland (“Orange Is the New Black”) is 46. Actor Candace Cameron Bure (“Full House”) is 45. Actor Teddy Sears (“24: Legacy”) is 44. Musician Robert Glasper is 43. Actor Eliza Coupe (“Happy Endings,” ″Scrubs”) is 40. Actor Charlie McDermott (“The Middle”) is 31.

April 7: Country singer Bobby Bare is 86. Singer Charlie Thomas of The Drifters is 84. Movie director Francis Ford Coppola is 83. Actor Roberta Shore (“The Virginian”) is 78. Singer Patricia Bennett of The Chiffons is 74. Singer-guitarist John Oates of Hall and Oates is 73. Drummer John Dittrich of Restless Heart is 70. Singer Janis Ian is 70. Actor Jackie Chan is 67. Actor Russell Crowe is 57. Singer Mark Kibble of Take 6 is 57. Actor Bill Bellamy (“Last Comic Standing,” ″Fastlane”) is 56. Drummer Charlie Hall of The War on Drugs is 47. Singer-bassist John Cooper of Skillet is 46. Actor Heather Burns (“Miss Congeniality”) is 46. Actor Kevin Alejandro (“Lucifer,” ″Southland”) is 45. Actor Sian Clifford (“Fleabag”) is 39. Bassist Ben McKee of Imagine Dragons is 36. Contemporary Christian singer Tauren Wells is 35. Actor Ed Speleers (“Downton Abbey”) is 33. Actor Conner Rayburn (“According to Jim”) is 22.

April 8: Comedian Shecky Greene is 95. Original Mouseketeer Darlene Gillespie is 80. Singer Peggy Lennon of the Lennon Sisters is 80. Songwriter Leon Huff of Gamble and Huff is 79. Actor Stuart Pankin (“Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Not Necessarily the News”) is 75. Guitarist Steve Howe of Yes (and of Asia) is 74. Bassist Mel Schacher of Grand Funk Railroad is 70. Singer-actor John Schneider (“The Dukes of Hazzard”) is 61. Guitarist Izzy Stradlin (Guns N’ Roses) is 59. Singer-guitarist Donita Sparks of L7 is 58. Singer Julian Lennon is 58. Actor Dean Norris (“Breaking Bad,” ″Under the Dome”) is 58. Rapper Biz Markie (“Yo Gabba Gabba”) is 57. Actor Robin Wright is 55. Actor Patricia Arquette is 53. Actor JR Bourne (TV’s “Teen Wolf,” ″Revenge”) is 51. Singer Craig Honeycutt of Everything is 51. Drummer Darren Jessee of Ben Folds Five is 50. Actor Emma Caulfield (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) is 48. Actor Katee Sackhoff (“Battlestar Galactica”) is 41. Actor Taylor Kitsch (“True Detective,” ″Friday Night Lights”) is 40. Singer-guitarist Ezra Koenig of Vampire Weekend is 37. Actor Taran Noah Smith (“Home Improvement”) is 37. Guitarist Jamie Sierota (Echosmith) is 28. Actor Sadie Calvano (“Mom”) is 24.

April 9: Actor Michael Learned (“The Waltons”) is 82. Country singer Margo Smith is 79. Actor Dennis Quaid is 67. Keyboardist Dave Innis of Restless Heart is 62. Talk show host Joe Scarborough (“Morning Joe”) is 58. Actor Mark Pellegrino (“Dexter”) is 56. Actor-model Paulina Porizkova is 56. Actor Cynthia Nixon (“Sex and the City”) is 55. Singer Kevin Martin of Candlebox is 52. TV personality Sunny Anderson (“The Kitchen”) is 46. Singer Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance is 44. Actor Keshia Knight Pulliam (“The Cosby Show”) is 42. Guitarist Albert Hammond Jr. of The Strokes is 41. Actor Charlie Hunnam (“Sons of Anarchy”) is 41. Actor Jay Baruchel (“Knocked Up,” ″Tropic Thunder”) is 39. Actor Annie Funke (“Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders”) is 36. Actor Jordan Masterson (“Last Man Standing”) is 35. Actor Leighton Meester (“Gossip Girl”) is 35. Singer-actor Jesse McCartney (“Summerland”) is 34. Singer Jazmine Sullivan is 34. Actor Kristen Stewart (“Twilight”) is 31. Actor Elle Fanning (“Because of Winn-Dixie”) is 23. Musician Lil Nas X is 22. Actor Isaac Hempstead Wright (“Game of Thrones”) is 22. Singer Jackie Evancho is 21.

April 10: Actor Liz Sheridan (“Seinfeld”) is 92. Sportscaster John Madden is 85. Actor Steven Seagal is 69. Singer Terre Roche of The Roches is 68. Actor Peter MacNicol (“Numb3rs,” ″Ally McBeal”) is 67. Bassist Steven Gustafson of 10,000 Maniacs is 64. Singer-producer Babyface is 63. Musician Brian Setzer is 62. Singer Katrina Leskanich of Katrina and the Waves is 61. Drummer Tim “Herb” Alexander of Primus is 56. Singer Kenny Lattimore is 54. Comedian Orlando Jones is 53. Guitarist Mike Mushok of Staind is 52. Rapper Q-Tip of A Tribe Called Quest is 51. Actor David Harbour (“Stranger Things”) is 46. Blues singer Shemekia Copeland is 42. Actor Laura Bell Bundy is 40. Actor Harry Hadden-Paton (“Downton Abbey”) is 40. Actor Chyler Leigh (“Supergirl,” ″Grey’s Anatomy”) is 39. Bassist Andrew Dost of fun. is 38. Actor Ryan Merriman (“The Pretender”) is 38. Singer-actor Mandy Moore (“This Is Us”) is 37. Actor Barkhad Abdi (“Captain Phillips”) is 36. Actor Shay Mitchell (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 34. Actor Haley Joel Osment (“The Sixth Sense”) is 33. Country singer Maren Morris is 31. Singer-actor AJ Michalka of Aly and AJ is 30. Actor Daisy Ridley (“Star Wars: The Force Awakens”) is 29. Actor Sofia Carson (“Descendants”) is 28. Actor Ruby Jerins (“Nurse Jackie”) is 23.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.