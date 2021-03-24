On Air: On DoD with Jared Serbu
Happening Now: DoD Cloud Exchange - Register Here :
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Denmark: Repairman dies while working on massive sculpture

By The Associated Press
March 24, 2021 10:17 am
1 min read
      

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Police in Denmark say a repairman died while working on a steel column that is part of a massive sculpture in the city of Herning.

Jutland region police said the 46-year-old man was performing maintenance work on the sculpture, titled “Elia,” and was nearing the top of the 32-meter-high (105-feet-high) column when the crane operator hoisting him up lost radio contact late Tuesday afternoon.

A rescue operation with another crane ended when the repairman was found suspended on the column and declared dead by a doctor at the site.

Police said it remained unclear whether the man died of a medical condition or an accident related to his work.

        Insight by Oracle: Learn how agencies can ask the right questions as they modernize and move more applications and data into the cloud by downloading this exclusive ebook.

“Elia,” created by Swedish-Danish sculptor Ingvar Cronhammar, was inaugurated in 2001. It consists of a spherical central dome with a diameter of 60 meters (200 feet) and four tall columns. A tube in the center of the sculpture is designed randomly blast flames some eight meters (26 feet ) into the air at intervals.

Danish media said it wasn’t the first time a person had died in connection with the artwork, part of the collection of the Herning Museum of Contemporary Art.

In 2016, a 21-year-old man died after falling from the dome, and later the same year a woman died the same way. As a result, a safety net was installed around the sculpture.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|16 The Data Cloud Tour: Mobilize a World...
3|22 Automate Forward
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

JPEO-CBRND shows off its sensory integration on robotic platforms