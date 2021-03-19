On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By The Associated Press
March 19, 2021 6:24 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas; Gov. Doug Ducey, R-Ariz.; Reps. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, and Judy Chu, D-Calif.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Mayorkas; Sens. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., and Roy Blunt, R-Mo.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sens. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., and Rob Portman, R-Ohio; Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti; Moncef Slaoui, who led the the U.S. vaccine development effort under President Donald Trump.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Mayorkas; Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; Reps. Young Kim, R-Calif., and Michelle Steel, R-Calif.; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Mayorkas; Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News Media News

