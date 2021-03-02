On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Entertainment News

Jhene Aiko to host Grammy Award premiere ceremony

By The Associated Press
March 2, 2021 3:25 pm
< a min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jhene Aiko will take on hosting duties at the Grammy Awards premiere ceremony this month.

The Recording Academy announced Tuesday that the Grammy-nominated singer will host the pre-show, where most trophies are awarded. It will be streamed live on the Grammy’s website ahead of the 63rd annual ceremony on March 14.

The Grammys will be held in Los Angeles at the Staples Center.

The pre-show will feature performances by rapper Burna Boy, singer Rufus Wainwright, jazz band Terri Lyne Carrington + Social Science, pianist Igor Levit, singer Poppy and Latin electropop musician Lido Pimienta.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

Aiko’s third studio album “Chilombo” is nominated for album of the year and best progressive R&B album.

She’s also up for best R&B performance for her song “Lightning & Thunder,” featuring John Legend.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|1 U.S. Army Information Systems...
3|1 TechNet Indo-Pacific
3|2 Microsoft Teams Collaboratorium: Adapt...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

VP Harris congratulates astronaut Victor Glover on historic mission