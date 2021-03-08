On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

‘Kim’s Convenience’ to end with 5th season finale in April

By The Associated Press
March 8, 2021 5:28 pm
< a min read
      

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian sitcom “Kim’s Convenience″ is set to close up shop after its fifth season.

The show’s producers said Monday the popular series will come to an end on April 13 with the final episode of the current season. It airs on Netflix in the U.S. and Canadian Broadcasting Corporation in Canada.

“Kim’s Convenience″ stars Paul Sun-Hyung Lee and Simu Liu as members of a Korean-Canadian family who run a corner store in Toronto.

The producers said in a statement that they decided they couldn’t move forward with another season after two of the show’s co-creators left to pursue other projects. It’s a full season shorter than what was planned in early 2020 when the comedy was renewed for two additional seasons at the CBC.

        Insight by Apptio: Learn how the SEC will utilize a new IT cost manager to review and analyze the agency’s spending on cloud services on a day-by-day basis in this free webinar.

Liu, who will lead Marvel’s upcoming “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,″ tweeted that he was ”heartbroken″ by the decision, saying he felt his character’s journey was cut short.

He wrote that while he felt “Kim’s Convenience″ fans ”deserved better,″ he was proud of everything the show’s team had accomplished.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 Product Lifecycle Management...
3|8 Rocky Mountain Cyberspace Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Wildlife inspector helps rescue sea turtles