On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

‘Lovecraft Country’ part of virtual festival celebrating TV

By The Associated Press
March 30, 2021 4:05 pm
< a min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Lovecraft Country,” “The Queen’s Gambit” and “What We Do in the Shadows” are among the series featured in a virtual edition of the Paley Center’s annual festival celebrating TV programs and their makers.

A 20th-anniversary reunion of cast members and creators of “Six Feet Under” also is part of PaleyFestLA, on demand starting this week on Yahoo Entertainment. This is the second year that the festival has been forced online because of pandemic restrictions.

Some panel discussions include celebrity moderators, among them “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” moderated by Andrew Rannells; “Evil,” with Whoopi Goldberg and “Ted Lasso” with moderator Patton Oswalt.

Sessions with stars and creators of “The Good Doctor” and “Big Sky” round out the festival lineup.

        Insight by Oracle: Learn how agencies can ask the right questions as they modernize and move more applications and data into the cloud by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Highlights of PaleyFest events past, including for “The Golden Girls” and “The Big Bang Theory,” are available on the Paley Center’s YouTube page at youtube.com/user/paleycenter.

Online: https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/tagged/paley/

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Health News Lifestyle News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|29 GOMACTech Conference
3|30 NDIA Delaware Valley Presents: CMMC -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Alaska National Guard infantrywoman makes history by becoming the first infantry qualified woman in the organization