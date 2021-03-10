On Air: On DoD with Jared Serbu
Nancy Grace to host crime series in new deal with Fox Nation

By The Associated Press
March 10, 2021 11:14 am
NEW YORK (AP) — Veteran news anchor Nancy Grace will host a weekly program on Fox Nation tied to the return of “America’s Most Wanted.”

The long-running crime series starts a new season on the Fox broadcasting network next Monday, with Elizabeth Vargas as host. Immediately after each episode ends, Grace will discuss it on the Fox Nation streaming service on a new show, “America’s Most Wanted Overtime.”

Grace also hosts a SiriusXM series, “Crime Stories,” that is simulcast on Fox Nation. That arrangement will continue as part of a new multi-year contract she has signed with the streaming service, Fox News Media said.

Grace also frequently appears on Fox News Channel to discuss criminal justice stories.

