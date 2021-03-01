On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Golden Globe winners include Jason Sudeikis and Jodie Foster

By The Associated Press
March 1, 2021 12:06 am
1 min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Complete list of winners at the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards:

MOVIES:

Best motion picture, drama: “Nomadland”

Best motion picture, musical or comedy: “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Best actress in a motion picture, drama: Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.”

Best actor, motion picture musical or comedy: Sacha Baron Cohen, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Best director: Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”

Best actress, motion picture musical or comedy: Rosamund Pike, “I Care a Lot”

Best actor in a motion picture, drama: Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Best supporting actress, motion picture: Jodie Foster, “The Mauritanian.”

Best supporting actor, motion picture: Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Best screenplay, motion picture: Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best animated movie: “Soul”

Best original song: “Io Sì (Seen)”

Best original score, motion picture: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste, “Soul”

Best motion picture, foreign language: “Minari”

TV:

Best drama TV series: “The Crown”

Best comedy or musical TV series: “Schitt’s Creek”

Best limited series or TV movie: “The Queen’s Gambit”

Best actress, limited series or television movie: Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit.”

Best actress, television series, drama: Emma Corrin, “The Crown”

Best actor, television series, drama: Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”

Best actress, television series musical or comedy: Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Best supporting actress, television: Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”

Best actor, television series, musical or comedy: Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Best actor, limited series or television movie: Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”

Best supporting actor, television: John Boyega, “Small Axe”

