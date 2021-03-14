Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Partial list of winners at the 63rd Grammy Awards

By The Associated Press
March 14, 2021 9:12 pm
1 min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A partial list of winners in the top categories at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards, presented Sunday in Los Angeles.

— Best country album: “Wildcard,” Miranda Lambert

— Best new artist: Megan Thee Stallion

— Best traditional pop vocal album: James Taylor; “Unfollow the Rules”

        Insight by Wickr: Federal technology experts share how to reconcile communications channels and cybersecurity standards in this exclusive executive briefing.

— Best dance/electronic album: “Bubba,” Kaytranada

— Best rock album: “The New Abnormal,” the Strokes.

— Best alternative music album: “Fetch the Bolt Cutters,” Fiona Apple

— Best progressive R&B album: “It Is What It Is,” Thundercat.

— Best R&B album: “Bigger Love,” John Legend

— Best rap album: “King’s Disease,” Nas

— Best jazz vocal album: “Secrets Are the Best Stories,” Kurt Elling featuring Danilo Pérez

— Best jazz instrumental album: “Trilogy 2,” Chick Corea, Christian McBride and Brian Blade

        Read more Entertainment News news.

— Best gospel album: “Gospel According to PJ,” PJ Morton

— Best contemporary Christian music album: “Jesus Is King,” Kanye West.

— Best Latin rock or alternative album: “La Conquista del Espacio,” Fito Páez

— Best reggae album: “Got to Be Tough,” Toots and the Maytals

— Best spoken word album: “Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth,” Rachel Maddow

— Best comedy album: “Black Mitzvah,” Tiffany Haddish

— Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: “Jojo Rabbit.”

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

— Best score soundtrack for visual media: “Joker”

— Producer of the year, non-classical: Andrew Watt.

— Best music video: “Brown Skin Girl,” Beyoncé with Blue Ivy

— Best music film: “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice,” Linda Ronstadt

___

Follow AP’s complete coverage of the Grammys at www.apnews.com/GrammyAwards

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|15 Use Microsoft Excel Pivot Tables to...
3|15 Corporate CFO Best Practices for...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Dr. Edmond Russo inducted into the Senior Executive Service