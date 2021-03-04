On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Picture book based on ‘American Anthem’ to come out in June

By The Associated Press
March 4, 2021 9:04 am
1 min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Composer Gene Scheer, whose song “American Anthem” was quoted by President Joe Biden during his inaugural address, is returning the favor.

The picture book “American Anthem” will be released June 29, Penguin Young Readers announced Thursday. It will feature Scheer’s lyrics and illustrations by 13 artists, including Fahmida Azim, Matt Faulkner, Veronica Jamison and Christine Almeda.

While speaking in January, Biden cited Scheer’s lyrics “Let me know in my heart when my days are through, America, America, I gave my best to you.”

“I was taken by surprise, and incredibly moved, when President Biden cited my song ‘American Anthem’ at the conclusion of his inaugural speech,” Scheer said in a statement.

“When I sat down to write this song more than 20 years ago, I could hardly imagine where it would go. I can’t think of a better destination than in a book for children. When I think of this beautiful visual tapestry of the American story, created by a diverse team of talented artists, I am brought back to the original idea that inspired ‘American Anthem’ in the first place: We are all in this together.”

Scheer wrote the ballad in 1998. It was later popularized by Norah Jones, whose version was heard in the Ken Burns documentary “War.”

