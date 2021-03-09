The top 10 books on the Apple Store

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)
1. Life After Death by Sister Souljah – 9781982139155 – (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)
2. Dark Sky by C. J. Box – 9780525538288 – (Penguin Publishing Group)
3. Later by Stephen King – 9781789096507 – (Titan)
4. The Affair by Danielle Steel – 9781984821416 – (Random House Publishing Group)
5. The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah – 9781250178626 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)
6. Covet by Tracy Wolff – 9781682816158 – (Entangled Publishing, LLC)
7. Big Summer by Jennifer Weiner – 9781501133534 – (Atria Books)
8. Lightning Game by Christine Feehan – 9780593333112 – (Penguin Publishing Group)
9. Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro – 9780593318188 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)
10. The Coldest Winter Ever by Sister Souljah – 9781439119976 – (Washington Square Press)
