The top 10 books on the Apple Store

By The Associated Press
March 9, 2021 11:20 am
Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)

1. Life After Death by Sister Souljah – 9781982139155 – (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)

2. Dark Sky by C. J. Box – 9780525538288 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

3. Later by Stephen King – 9781789096507 – (Titan)

4. The Affair by Danielle Steel – 9781984821416 – (Random House Publishing Group)

5. The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah – 9781250178626 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

6. Covet by Tracy Wolff – 9781682816158 – (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

7. Big Summer by Jennifer Weiner – 9781501133534 – (Atria Books)

8. Lightning Game by Christine Feehan – 9780593333112 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

9. Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro – 9780593318188 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

10. The Coldest Winter Ever by Sister Souljah – 9781439119976 – (Washington Square Press)

