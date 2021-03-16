On Air: Federal Tech Talk
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

The top 10 books on the Apple Store

By The Associated Press
March 16, 2021 1:39 pm
< a min read
      

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)

1. Fast Ice by Clive Cussler & Graham Brown – 9780593327876 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

2. The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah – 9781250178626 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

3. The Code Breaker by Walter Isaacson – 9781982115876 – (Simon & Schuster)

        Insight by Wickr: Federal technology experts share how to reconcile communications channels and cybersecurity standards in this exclusive executive briefing.

4. Dark Sky by C. J. Box – 9780525538288 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

5. Later by Stephen King – 9781789096507 – (Titan)

6. 2034 by Admiral James Stavridis, USN & Elliot Ackerman – 9781984881267 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

7. Life After Death by Sister Souljah – 9781982139155 – (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)

8. Private Property by Skye Warren – 9781645960553 – (Book Beautiful)

9. The Affair by Danielle Steel – 9781984821416 – (Random House Publishing Group)

10. The Rose Code by Kate Quinn – 9780062943484 – (William Morrow Paperbacks)

        Read more: Entertainment News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|15 AWS Pi Week 2021
3|15 Esri Partner Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army Corps of Engineers Southwestern Division's Dam Safety Production Center is overseeing vital dam maintenance