Entertainment News

The top 10 books on the Apple Store

By The Associated Press
March 23, 2021 11:51 am
< a min read
      

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)

1. Win by Harlan Coben – 9781538748268 – (Grand Central Publishing)

2. The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah – 9781250178626 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

3. Wild Sign by Patricia Briggs – 9780440001591 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

4. The Brit by Jodi Ellen Malpas – 9781736057223 – (Jodi Ellen Malpas)

5. Later by Stephen King – 9781789096507 – (Titan)

6. Gilead (Oprah’s Book Club) by Marilynne Robinson – 9780374706098 – (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)

7. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig – 9780525559481 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

8. Dark Sky by C. J. Box – 9780525538288 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

9. Forever Summer by Melody Grace – No ISBN Available – (Melody Grace Books)

10. Life After Death by Sister Souljah – 9781982139155 – (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)

