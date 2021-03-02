On Air: Federal News Network program
The top 10 books on the Apple Store

By The Associated Press
March 2, 2021 12:21 pm
Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)

1. The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah – 9781250178626 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

2. The Kaiser’s Web by Steve Berry – 9781250140357 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

3. Escorting the Billionaire by Leigh James – No ISBN Available – (CMG Publishing, LLC)

4. Return to Us by Corinne Michaels – 9781942834533 – (BAAE Inc.)

5. Relentless by Mark Greaney – 9780593098967 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

6. Firefly Lane by Kristin Hannah – 9781429927840 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

7. Tripwire by Lee Child – 9781440638930 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

8. A Court of Silver Flames by Sarah J. Maas – 9781635576191 – (Bloomsbury Publishing)

9. Jefferson and Hamilton by John Ferling – 9781608195428 – (Bloomsbury Press)

10. Kingdom of Shadow and Light by Karen Marie Moning – 9780399593703 – (Random House Publishing Group)

