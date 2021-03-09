On Air: Off The Shelf
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

The top 10 movies on the Apple Store

By The Associated Press
March 9, 2021 11:13 am
< a min read
      

Movies US charts:

1. Monster Hunter

2. The Croods: A New Age

3. Crisis

        Insight by Wickr: Federal technology experts share how to reconcile communications channels and cybersecurity standards in this exclusive executive briefing.

4. Greenland

5. Encino Man

6. Minari

7. Wrong Turn (2021)

8. The Mauritanian

9. Fatale

10. The Spongebob Movie: Sponge On The Run

Movies US charts – Independent:

        Read more Entertainment News news.

1. Crisis

2. Minari

3. Promising Young Woman

4. My Salinger Year

5. The Vigil

6. Blithe Spirit

7. The Dissident

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

8. Radium Girls

9. Stray

10. Billie (2020)

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Media News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 Product Lifecycle Management...
3|8 Rocky Mountain Cyberspace Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Wildlife inspector helps rescue sea turtles