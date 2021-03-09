The top 10 movies on the Apple Store

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Movies US charts:
1. Monster Hunter
2. The Croods: A New Age
3. Crisis
4. Greenland
5. Encino Man
6. Minari
7. Wrong Turn (2021)
8. The Mauritanian
9. Fatale
10. The Spongebob Movie: Sponge On The Run
Movies US charts – Independent:
1. Crisis
2. Minari
3. Promising Young Woman
4. My Salinger Year
5. The Vigil
6. Blithe Spirit
7. The Dissident
8. Radium Girls
9. Stray
10. Billie (2020)

