On Air: Federal Tech Talk
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

The top 10 movies on the Apple Store

By The Associated Press
March 16, 2021 1:43 pm
< a min read
      

Movies US charts:

1. Crisis

2. Monster Hunter

3. The Croods: A New Age

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Learn how agencies can take advantage of mid-range storage in this exclusive ebook.

4. Cosmic Sin

5. Greenland

6. Girl (2020)

7. Tenet

8. Minari

9. Dark Web: Cicada 3301

10. News of the World

Movies US charts – Independent:

        Read more: Entertainment News

1. Crisis

2. Girl (2020)

3. Minari

4. My Salinger Year

5. Promising Young Woman

6. Come True

7. Vanguard

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

8. Son

9. The Winter Lake

10. The Vigil

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Media News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|15 AWS Pi Week 2021
3|15 Esri Partner Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army Corps of Engineers Southwestern Division's Dam Safety Production Center is overseeing vital dam maintenance