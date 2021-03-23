The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

Movies US charts:

1. Promising Young Woman

2. Wonder Woman 1984

3. The Croods: A New Age

4. SAS: Red Notice

5. Minari

6. Monster Hunter

7. Fury

8. Jumanji

9. Crisis

10. A League of Their Own

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. The Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy

2. The Independents

3. Rad

4. Paper Towns

5. Calvary

6. The Fault In Our Stars

7. Fisherman’s Friends

8. Me and Earl and the Dying Girl

9. I Origins

10. The Holy Mountain

