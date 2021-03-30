On Air: Off The Shelf
The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

By The Associated Press
March 30, 2021 11:41 am
Movies US charts:

1. Promising Young Woman

2. News of the World

3. Monster Hunter

4. Horizon Line

5. Tenet

6. The Croods: A New Age

7. The Vault

8. Wonder Woman 1984

9. Greenland

10. Minari

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. Promising Young Woman

2. Minari

3. The Father

4. Six Minutes to Midnight

5. Donnie Darko (Anniversary Special Edition)

6. Crisis

7. Doors

8. Boogie

9. Our Friend

10. Last Call

Entertainment News Media News

