On March 2, 1933, the movie “King Kong” had its world premiere in New York.

In 1944, “Casablanca” won the best picture Academy Award. Jennifer Jones was named best actress for her role in “The Song of Bernadette.” Paul Lukas won the best actor award for “Watch on the Rhine.”

In 1964, The Beatles began work in London on the film “A Hard Day’s Night.”

In 1967, Frank Sinatra’s “Strangers In The Night” was named record of the year at the Grammy Awards. Sinatra’s “A Man and His Music” was named album of the year. The song of the year award went to John Lennon and Paul McCartney for “Michelle.” The award for best new artist was not given that year.

In 1988, Paul Simon won the record of the year Grammy for “Graceland,” the first time a winning record did not hit the top 40. U2′s “The Joshua Tree” won album of the year. Little Richard got a standing ovation for announcing himself as winner for best new artist and complaining the Grammys never gave him anything. Jody Watley was the best new artist winner.

In 1989, Madonna’s Pepsi commercial premiered on TV. It was set to her new single “Like A Prayer.” The ad was pulled a few days later because of its controversial religious images.

Also in 1989, singer J.P. Pennington announced he was leaving the band Exile. He returned to the band in 1995.

In 1992, actor Sandy Dennis died in Connecticut at age 54.

In 1999, singer Dusty Springfield died at her home in outside London after battling breast cancer. She was 59.

In 2006, singer Gary Glitter was convicted of obscene acts with two young Vietnamese girls. He was sentenced to prison.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor John Cullum (“Northern Exposure”) is 91. Actor Barbara Luna is 82. Author John Irving is 79. Actor Cassie Yates is 70. Actor Laraine Newman (“Saturday Night Live”) is 69. Singer Jay Osmond of The Osmonds is 66. Singer John Cowsill of The Cowsills is 65. Singer Larry Stewart of Restless Heart is 62. Singer Jon Bon Jovi is 59. Blues singer Alvin Youngblood Hart is 58. Actor Daniel Craig (“Casino Royale”) is 53. Actor Richard Ruccolo (“Legit” ″Two Guys, a Girl and a Pizza Place”) is 49. Singer Chris Martin of Coldplay is 44. Actor Heather McComb (“The Event,” ″Party of Five”) is 44. Actor Rebel Wilson (“Pitch Perfect” movies) is 41. Actor Bryce Dallas Howard (“The Help”) is 40. Guitarist Mike “McDuck” Olson of Lake Street Dive is 38. Actor Robert Iler (EYE’-lur) (“The Sopranos”) is 36. Actor Nathalie Emmanuel (“Game of Thrones”) is 32. Country singer Luke Combs is 31. Singer-rapper-actor Becky G is 24.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.