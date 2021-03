On March 6, 1966, the British prime minister received a petition from Beatles fans, asking that the Cavern Club in Liverpool be reopened. The club, where the Beatles performed more than 300 dates, was closed because of financial problems.

In 1970, serial killer Charles Manson’s album “Lie” was released.

In 1972, U.S. immigration officials canceled John Lennon’s visa extension, five days after it was granted.

In 1978, Billy Joel was awarded a rare platinum single for “Just The Way You Are.”

In 1981, Walter Cronkite gave his final broadcast as anchor for the “CBS Evening News.”

In 1992, the last episode of “The Cosby Show” was taped in New York. New York Mayor David Dinkins and the group Boyz II Men were on hand.

In 1996, musicians Johnny and Edgar Winter sued DC Comics over a horror comic with two characters called Johnny and Edgar Autumn. The case went all the way to the California Supreme Court. The Winters lost.

In 1999, country singer George Jones nearly died in a car accident near his home in Nashville. He later pleaded guilty to driving drunk.

In 2000, all the original members of Earth, Wind and Fire played together for the first time in 20 years as they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Maurice White had announced the previous week he had Parkinson’s disease. Eric Clapton also became the first person inducted into the Rock Hall three times.

Today’s Birthdays: Dancer Carmen de Lavallade (LAH’-vah-lahd) is 90. Actor-writer Joanna Miles is 81. Actor Ben Murphy is 79. Drummer Hugh Grundy of The Zombies is 76. Guitarist David Gilmour of Pink Floyd is 75. Actor Anna Maria Horsford (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 74. Actor-director Rob Reiner is 74. Singer Kiki Dee is 74. TV personality John Stossel is 74. Sports correspondent Armen Keteyian (keh-TAY’-uhn) is 68. Actor Tom Arnold is 62. Actor D.L. Hughley (HYOOG’-lee) (“The Hughleys”) is 58. Country songwriter Skip Ewing is 57. Actor Shuler Hensley is 54. Actor Connie Britton (“Nashville”) is 54. Actor Moira Kelly (“One Tree Hill”) is 53. Actor Amy Pietz (“Aliens in America,” ″Caroline in the City”) is 52. Guitarist Chris Broderick of Megadeth is 51. Country singer Trent Willmon is 48. Guitarist Shan Farmer (Ricochet) is 47. Rapper Beanie Sigel is 47. Rapper Bubba Sparxxx is 44. Actor Shaun Evans (“Endeavour”) is 41. Drummer Chris Tomson of Vampire Weekend is 37. Actor Eli Marienthal (MAYR’-ee-en-thal) is 35. Rapper-producer Tyler, the Creator is 30. Actor Millicent Simmonds (“A Quiet Place,” “Wonderstruck”) is 18.

