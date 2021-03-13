On March 13, 1947, “The Best Years Of Our Lives” was named best picture at the Oscars. Frederic March won the best actor award for his role in that movie.

In 1965, guitarist Jeff Beck replaced Eric Clapton in The Yardbirds.

In 1971, the Allman Brothers recorded their “Live at the Fillmore East” album in New York.

In 1975, singers George Jones and Tammy Wynette were divorced after six years of marriage.

In 1980, Pink Floyd’s album “The Wall” reached platinum status.

In 1987, “Heat of the Night” by Bryan Adams became the first commercially released cassette single in the U.S.

In 1996, Mississippi lawmakers rescinded a commendation to Glen Ballard, who produced Alanis Morissette’s “Jagged Little Pill” album. Some of the legislators were offended by the lyrics of the song “You Oughta Know.”

Also in 1996, angry fans started a riot in Buenos Aires, Argentina, after waiting all night for Ramones tickets and finding out they were gone. Several people were hurt.

In 2006, Blondie refused to allow former guitarist Frank Infante and bassist Nigel Harrison perform with them during their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. They had unsuccessfully sued Blondie in 1999 when the band reformed without them.

Also in 2006, Isaac Hayes quit the cast of “South Park,” saying he could not tolerate the show’s take on religion.

Today’s Birthdays: Jazz drummer Roy Haynes is 96. Songwriter Mike Stoller (STOH’-ler) is 88. Singer-songwriter Neil Sedaka is 82. Singer Candi Staton is 81. Actor William H. Macy is 71. Comedian Robin Duke is 67. Actor Dana Delaney (“Body of Proof” ″China Beach”) is 65. Bassist Adam Clayton of U2 is 61. Jazz trumpeter Terence Blanchard is 59. Drummer Matt McDonough of Mudvayne is 52. Actor Annabeth Gish (“The West Wing,” ″The X-Files”) is 50. Actor Tracy Wells (“Mr. Belvedere”) is 50. Rapper Common is 49. Rapper Khujo of Goodie Mob is 49. Singer Glenn Lewis is 46. Actor Danny Masterson (“That ’70s Show”) is 45. Musicians Natalie and Nicole Albino of Nina Sky are 37. Actor Noel Fisher (“Shameless”) is 37. Actor Emile Hirsch (“Into the Wild”) is 36.

