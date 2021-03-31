On March 31, 1943, the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical “Oklahoma!” opened on Broadway.

In 1958, Chuck Berry released the single “Johnny B. Goode.”

In 1967, Jimi Hendrix set his guitar on fire in front of an audience for the first time, during a concert in London.

In 1981, “Ordinary People” won the best picture Academy Award. “Fame” won best original song and score.

In 1982, the Doobie Brothers announced they were breaking up. The Doobies have staged several reunions since then.

In 1983, MTV added Michael Jackson’s video for “Beat It.” It was the first video MTV played by a black artist.

In 1986, O’Kelly Isley of the Isley Brothers died of a heart attack in Alpine, New Jersey. He was 48.

In 1991, dancer and choreographer Martha Graham died in New York.

Also in 1991, former TV actor Danny Bonaduce (bah-nah-DOO’-chee) was arrested after hiding from authorities in a closet. He allegedly had picked up a prostitute near his downtown Phoenix apartment.

In 1992, two Bruce Springsteen albums went on sale nationwide. Some stores opened at midnight for fans who were waiting in line to be the first to buy “Human Touch” and “Lucky Town.”

In 1993, actor Brandon Lee died after a freak accident on the set of the movie “The Crow.” Lee had been shot with a prop gun that was supposed to fire blanks. He was 28.

In 1995, Tejano (tay-HAH’-noh) singer Selena was shot and killed by the founder of her fan club at a hotel in Corpus Christi, Texas. Selena was 23.

In 1996, actor Clint Eastwood married newscaster Dina Ruiz. They divorced in 2013.

In 2011, singer Michael Buble’ (boo-BLAY’) married Argentine actor Luisana Lopilato (loo-ees-ee-AH’-nah loh-pee-LAH’-toh) in Buenos Aires.

In 2019, rapper Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed outside his clothing store in Los Angeles. He was 31.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor William Daniels (“St. Elsewhere,” ″Boy Meets World”) is 94. Actor Richard Chamberlain is 87. Actor Shirley Jones is 87. Musician Herb Alpert is 86. Actor Christopher Walken is 78. Comedian Gabe Kaplan (“Welcome Back Kotter”) is 77. Guitarist Mick Ralphs of Bad Company and of Mott The Hoople is 77. Actor Rhea Perlman (“Cheers”) is 73. Actor Robbie Coltrane (“Harry Potter” films) is 71. Actor Ed Marinaro (“Hill Street Blues,” ″Sisters”) is 71. Guitarist Angus Young of AC/DC is 66. Bassist Bob Crawford of The Avett Brothers is 50. Actor Ewan (YOO’-en) McGregor is 50. Actor Erica Tazel (“Queen Sugar,” “The Good Fight”) is 46. Rapper Tony Yayo is 43. Actor-musician Kate Micucci (mih-KOO’-chee) (“Raising Hope,” comedy duo Garfunkel and Oates) is 41. Actor Brian Tyree Henry (“Atlanta” ″Book of Mormon”) is 39. Actor Melissa Ordway (“The Young and the Restless”) is 38. Jazz trumpeter Christian Scott is 38. Guitarist Jack Antonoff of fun. and of Bleachers is 37. Actor Jessica Szohr (“Gossip Girl”) is 36.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.