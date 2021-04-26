On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Academy Awards television audience plummets to 9.85 million

By The Associated Press
April 26, 2021 2:21 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — The Academy Awards television audience on ABC plunged to 9.85 million viewers, less than half of Oscars’ previous low and continuing the startling trend of viewer tune out for awards shows.

The Nielsen company’s preliminary estimate released Monday shows that the audience to watch “Nomadland” win best picture was 58% below last year’s tally of 23.6 million, the prior low-water mark.

Producers tried a hostless event Sunday night with a small audience of nominees and guests who weren’t wearing masks. But in a year where movie theaters were mostly closed due to the pandemic, people were either unfamiliar with or unexcited about movies they primarily streamed at home.

Both the Golden Globes (6.9 million viewers) and Grammy Awards (9.2 million) had record low audiences earlier this year.

        Insight by ServiceNow: Air Force and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will describe how simplifying technology platforms and systems help democratize development in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Health News Media News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|26 State and Local Perspectives on...
4|26 Small Satellites 2021 (Virtual...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Honor Guard members donate uniform shoes to help others put best foot forward