On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Apple Music launches more than 100 city-focused music charts

By MESFIN FEKADU
April 26, 2021 1:45 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Apple Music is coming to a city near you — the streaming service has launched daily music charts focused on particular cities around the world, including New York City, Tokyo and Lagos.

The streaming service unveiled City Charts on Monday for more than 100 cities, and the Top 25 songs on each local chart are based on the number of plays in the particular city.

More than 25 of the new City Charts are based in North America, including Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Miami, San Francisco, Honolulu, Toronto, Vancouver and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

In Europe, City Charts will be available in Paris, Berlin, Dublin, Rome, Madrid, London and more cities.

        Insight by ViON: Learn how SOCOM is offering a DevSecOps-as-a-service approach to make it easier to push capabilities out securely in this free webinar.

City Charts will also launch in Africa (Nairobi, Johannesburg); Asia (Seoul, Bangkok, Manila); Latin America (Rio de Janeiro, Bogotá); and the Middle East (Tel Aviv, Istanbul, Dubai).

Apple Music also has music charts that track song and album plays globally.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Technology News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|26 State and Local Perspectives on...
4|26 Small Satellites 2021 (Virtual...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Honor Guard members donate uniform shoes to help others put best foot forward