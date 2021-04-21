On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Arkansas to honor country legend Johnny Cash with holiday

By The Associated Press
April 21, 2021 12:52 pm
< a min read
      

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Man in Black is about to get his own day in Arkansas.

The Arkansas House on Tuesday gave final approval to a bill that would make Feb. 26 “Johnny Cash Day,” voting 92-0 to send the measure to Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who will sign it, according to his office. The state Senate approved the bill earlier this month.

The day won’t be a legal holiday but instead will be a memorial day marked by an annual proclamation from the governor.

It is the state’s latest effort to honor Cash, who was born in Kingsland, a tiny town about 60 miles (100 kilometers) south of Little Rock. The Legislature in 2019 voted to replace its two statues at the U.S. Capitol with ones of the country music legend and of civil rights leader Daisy Bates. A fundraising effort is underway for both statues.

        Insight by Workday: Human capital experts from DHS, Interior Department, GSA and Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority will describe the different stages of their IT modernization journeys in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|19 Low Light Virtual Summit
4|19 Spring Fling 5k
4|20 AWS Chicago Innovation Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Air Force partnership helps rare woodpecker thrive